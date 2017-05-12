MENU
Former NFL player Michael D. Jackson dies in motorcycle accident

by Sinclair Broadcast Group

A former NFL wide receiver died in Louisiana Friday morning according to TMZ.

Michael D. Jackson, who played in the NFL in the 90s for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, was reportedly driving a '13 Kawasaki on the interstate in the early morning hours when he crashed "at a high rate of speed."

Louisiana State Police tell TMZ a driver backed out of a parking spot, taking up both lanes of the highway when the two collided.

TMZ reports Jackson's bike "smashed through the door" also killing the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

